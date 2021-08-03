RENSSELAER — Amy Zell was recently named executive director at Rensselaer Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
“It’s a great building with great staff and great residents,” Zell said.
Zell has been working in senior care for 10 years, most recently as executive director at ManorCare Health Services – Indy South. She started her career as an administrator in training at Garden Terrace at Overland Park, Kansas.
Originally from Plainfield, Indiana, Zell earned a master’s degree in business administration with a focus in health care management. Her bachelor’s degree is in public health with an emphasis in health administration.
“When I was in college, we went different places where we could use our degree,” said Zell. “I went into a nursing home and just fell in love with it. I have a love for seniors and helping them have a good quality of life.”
“Amy has a proven history of ensuring excellent quality of care outcomes for the senior population,” said Kim Ready, vice president of senior care company Life Care Centers of America’s Hoosier Region. “She started her career with our company, and we are excited to have her return to the Life Care family.”
Rensselaer Care Center, located at 1309 E. Grace St., is one of 15 skilled nursing facilities in Indiana managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.