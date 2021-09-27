The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties, according to a news release.
The events include:
Oct. 2, The Sweet Sounds of Music Concert Series continues with a performance by the cast of Nunsense, a musical comedy currently playing at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro. The event is free, and all ages are invited. Following the 11 a.m. program, participants can enjoy a spaghetti lunch for a small fee. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church (sanctuary), 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline for food: Sept. 29. Note: This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 16, Oktoberfest. Activities include German music, a wursti (sausage) lunch, and a variety of theme-related related activities. There is a cost. Location: Senior Apartments, 411 East Jackson Street, Attica. Reservation deadline: Oct. 13.
Oct. 30, Legal Update and Fall Fun. Indiana Legal Services shares updated information about issues impacting older adults. Following a pizza lunch, participants can decorate a gourd birdhouse with help from Perry Riley. There is a cost. Location: D’Arlier Cultural Center (lower level), 405 North Mill Street, Veedersburg. Note: Participants enter the lower level next to the library. Reservation deadline: Oct. 27.
Nov. 6, Veterans’ Appreciation Lunch. Activities include a meatball sandwich lunch and entertainment. Cost: Free for Veterans; free-will offering for other seniors. Location: Covington Fire Department, 210 Fourth Street. Reservation deadline: Nov. 3. Note: This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.