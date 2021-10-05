The Cissna Park American Legion is again participating in Wreaths Across America, and volunteers from Crescent City will be placing the wreaths this December.
The program remembers deceased veterans at the holiday season with each veteran receiving a gravesite wreath.
Orders are currently being taken for the Crescent City area. Forms for ordering wreaths are available at Casey's, the Crescent City Post Office, and Gocken's Service. If you want to order a wreath, which are $15 each, but don't have a form, you will need to supply the following information: Name of the veteran and the cemetery (St. Peter's Lutheran, Flesher, Wilson or Pierce) where buried. You should also note if the volunteers will place the wreath or if you want to have it placed by the family of the veteran. The last bit of information you need to include is who is making the donation.
Wreaths must be prepaid and ordered by Monday, Nov. 15. Checks need to be made payable to: Cissna Park Legion Post 527. Forms and checks can be mailed in care of Richard Gocken, PO Box 111, Crescent City, IL 60928.
The 2021 National Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Cissna Park American Legion.