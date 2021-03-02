The general public is cordially invited to attend 2021 Word Day of Prayer this Friday, March 5, at the United Methodist Church, 600 Union, Crescent City. The 9:30 a.m. service program will be presented by the women of the United Methodist, St. Peter’s Lutheran and St. Joseph Catholic churches of Crescent City.
This year’s theme is “Build On A Strong Foundation,” which the women of the Republica of Vanuatu have prepared.
World Day of Prayer is an international inter-church organization which enables those attending to hear the thoughts of women from all parts of the world: their hopes, concerns and prayers. An international committee is based in New York City and the presenting country plans the program which is provided to participating churches. World Day of Prayer is celebrated in over 170 countries and presented in native languages around the world: Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.
Please wear a mask and plan to social distance.