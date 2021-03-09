NEWTON COUNTY — After 33 years the Newton County Coroner’s Office positively identified a woman whose body was found along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on October 8, 1988, as that of Jenifer Noreen Denton from Joliet, Illinois.
Her body was found by a fisherman on the bank of Beaver Creek in Parking Area 3 of Willow Slough. She had been shot at least once in the head and then her body was burned using old automotive tires and tree limbs. Her body was found along with that of Selease “Tony” Sherrod who had also been shot at least once and burned. His burned-out van was found about 3 miles from the scene in Illinois. He was quickly identified but the family of Sherrod was not forthcoming with information on the woman’s body.
Denton was 24-years-old when she went missing from her Joliet home leaving behind her 1-year-old daughter and all her personal belongings. According to Newton County Coroner Scott McCord, her sister had tried to file a missing person report at the time, but the Joliet Police Department refused due to Denton being an adult.
After exhausting all leads, the Newton County Indiana Coroner’s Office first reached out to the DNA Doe Project in late 2019. DNA extract was obtained from UNT Center for Human Identification. In March 2020, the DNA was sent to HudsonAlpha Discovery for whole-genome sequencing. After data was obtained, bioinformatics work was performed by Kevin Lord of Saber Investigations in Belton, Texas, in May of 2020 to produce a file suitable for upload to genealogical databases.
On May 7, 2020, the file was uploaded to GEDmatch. DNA Doe Project was also permitted by the agency to upload the file to Family Tree DNA (FTDNA). This was completed on June 6, 2020. The top matches were distant cousins which represented both parents. The change in the Terms of Service at GEDMatch effective January 11, 2021, revealed a close relative match which led to the identification.
“It was with the work of the Coroner’s Office, the Indiana State Police, Newton County Deputy Prosecutor Becky Goddard, and the DNA Doe Network that a positive DNA match was possible,” stated McCord. “Without the assistance and dedication of so many agencies who worked together this woman would still be unidentified.”
The DNA Doe Project DDP wished to acknowledge the contributions of those groups and individuals who helped solve this case: Newton County Indiana Coroner’s Office, Becky Goddard, Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Newton County, Indiana State Police labs in Lowell and Indianapolis, Indiana, Detective David Andrews, Indiana State Police; HudsonAlpha Discovery for sequencing; Kevin Lord of Saber Investigations for bioinformatics; and GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA for providing their databases, and the DNA Doe Project volunteers who tirelessly work to bring victims home.
This case is still considered to be open and further investigations are underway into these murders.