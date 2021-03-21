Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.