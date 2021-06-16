WOLCOTT — A Wolcott man was killed and a deputy town marshal injured Tuesday night after gunfire erupted while deputies served an arrest warrant on a Wolcott residence.
Indiana State Police said at 9:20 p.m. June 15, a Wolcott deputy marshal, accompanied by the Monon town marshal, attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Perry Boyd, 56, at 403 W. Anderson St., Wolcott. Police said when the deputies arrived at the home, Boyd retreated into the home. The deputies also entered the home and that is when an exchange of gunfire occurred.
The deputy marshal and Boyd were each struck by gunfire, police said.
Deputies immediately began rendering medical aid to the Wolcott deputy marshal and Boyd until EMS arrived at the scene. Police did not elaborate on the deputy marshal’s injuries, but said he was transported to a Lafayette-area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Boyd was transported by EMS to a Monticello-area hospital for an awaiting helicopter. Upon arriving at the hospital, Boyd succumbed to his injuries, police said.
ISP said it will not release the identities of the officers involved until the White County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the completed case investigation and subsequently authorizes the release of that information. According to the Town of Wolcott’s website, Andrew J. Lanoue is the town’s deputy marshal. Roger Young is Monon’s town marshal.
ISP is continuing its investigation. Once completed, the investigation will be turned over to White County Prosecutor Robert Guy for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.
According to White County court records, Boyd was charged June 10 with battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and battery by bodily waste, a Class B misdemeanor. It is not known if those charges are connected with the arrest warrant, which are customarily not available for public viewing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Boyd punched a man several times during a fight May 5. On the same day, the documents state Boyd punched a woman with a closed fist and spat in her face after the woman drove her golf cart around a mud puddle and onto another person’s property.