WOLCOTT — A White County couple is using their cleaning company to help make a difference for cancer patients during the COVID-19 health emergency.
Sasha and Phillip Kyburz, owners of Kyburz Kleaning and Restoration Service, have become involved with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit that provides free house cleaning for people undergoing treatment for cancer.
Sasha and Phillip Kyburz say they are committed to making a difference for households and businesses in the area and want to extend their reach to helping cancer patients.
“We have lost close family members to cancer,” Sasha said. “We remember what it was like keeping up with everything as they were going through treatment and wanting to help out as much as possible. We want to help take care of the home so cancer patients can prioritize rest and healing and family time.”
Through a partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Kyburz Kleaning and Restoration Service supports two homes each month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service, they said, for cancer patients living in Wolcott and up to 20 miles in the surrounding area.
“During this coronavirus pandemic, a healthy and safe home and business is a clean, sanitized and disinfected environment,” Phillip said. “To that end, we offer a COVID-19 electrostatic and fogging disinfecting service. We are also following CDC guidelines to wear masks, gloves and socially distance when cleaning.”
Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $14.1 million in services, helping more than 42,000 cancer patients.
Sasha and Phillip Kyburz have owned and operated Kyburz Kleaning and Restoration for the last 15 years, specializing in cleaning homes and businesses in the area. The couple have seven children and also operate a rental business.
Sasha Kyburz is certified in general cleaning, carpet care, general safety, hazard communications, and crime/trauma cleanup, as well as a certified fire, water restoration, mold remediation, disaster estimation and disaster recovery specialist.