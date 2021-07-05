Winners in the Watseka Fourth of July Parade have been announced.
Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Watseka presented the parade July 3.
Winners chosen by the judges include:
Best Farm Entry - CME Farm
Best Religious Entry - Christ Lutheran High School
Best Children’s Unit - Watseka Little League
Best Commercial Entry - Iroquois County Historical Society and Genealogy
Best Walk Unit - Express Employment Professionals
Best Use of Them “Proud to be an American” - Dave Kestel and Kevin Durbin
Best Decorated Emergency Vehicle - Watseka Fire Department