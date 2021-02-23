Willie Wireman Jr., 65, Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his residence.
Willie was born Dec. 3, 1955, in Rensselaer, to Willie Sr. and Francis (Puckett) Wireman. On June 4, 1976, in DeRidder, La., he married the love of his life, Linda Linette Isaacs; she survives him.
Willie graduated from Kankakee Valley High School, Class of 1974. He went on to join the US Army and attended diesel mechanic school in Louisiana. Willie was also a truck driver for Food Liner in Des Moines, Iowa, and then retired from the Teamster’s and Laborer’s Union.
Willie was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of DeMotte and Wheatfield American Legion Post 406. He enjoyed spending his time deer hunting, camping and being outdoors.
Willie is survived by his wife Linda; his children Shannon (Mark) Finchum, Rensselaer, and Tiffany (Jeremy) McIlvain, Medaryville; grandchildren Mark III and Brittany Finchum and William and Andrew McIlvain; siblings Adam (Janet) Wireman, Lafayette, Farrish (Josephine) Wireman, Martha Patton, Homer (Janice) Wireman, all of Rensselaer, Malva (Mark) Stevens, Francesville and Jane Pike; and sister-in-law Arlene Wireman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Morgan Wireman; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Patton.
Friends may visit with the family Thursday, Feb. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. CST, at the Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer. The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer with Rev. Dennis Bjornberg officiating.
Interment will follow at Oak Grove Primitive Church Cemetery in Rensselaer with full military rites.
Due to COVID-19, a maximum number of 50 people will be observed. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times**
Memorial contributions may be made to United Pentecostal Church of Demotte, 6120 W. 1000 North, DeMotte, IN 46310.