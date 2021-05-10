The Williamsport Town Council meetings will now be on the third Thursday of every month instead of the first Thursday of every month, according to information from the town.
The new schedule for the remaining of the year is: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
The meetings are currently being conducted at the Warren County Learning Center, 26 E. Second St., Williamsport, through October 2021.
The disconnect hearings start at 5:30 p.m. with regular meetings starting at 6 p.m.
Anyone who has questions are asked to contact the staff at the town hall office at 765-762-3257.