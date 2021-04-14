William (Bill) Hall
William ‘Bill’ Hall, 74 formerly from Rossville , died at his home in Idaho on April 10, 2021.
Bill was a graduate of Rossville High School. He was the youngest of two sons born to Marge Queen (Ernie) and Harry Hall.
Bill was preceded in death by both parents and brother Rick Hall of Las Vegas. He is survived by his first wife Susan (Farris) of FL, daughter Tammy Askea of MS, son William Scott Hall of IL. Bill also had 5 grandkids: Danielle Broge (WI), Christian Blacker (IL), Savannah Hall (IL), Riley Hall (IL) and Sydney Hall (IL). Bill also had one great granddaughter Kehlani JaNay Hall and nephew Dennis Hall (NV)
There will be no services, condolences can be sent to William S. Hall 602 Fox Sedge Ct, Champaign IL 61822.