MONTICELLO — After a one-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 health emergency, the bright yellow ducks are returning to Indiana Beach.
The public is welcome to attend the 19th annual United Way Duck Race, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Action River at Indiana Beach. It'll kick off the White County United Way's annual fundraising goal of $200,000.
All proceeds from the Duck Race will go into the campaign drive, which supports WCUW's partner agencies such as the Boys & Girls Club of White County, Sagamore Boy Scouts, Food Finders Food Bank, CDC Resources, Literacy Volunteers, YWCA Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention, Heartford House Child Advocacy, Bauer Family Resources and the Council on Aging.
The funds will also suppport internal White County United Way programming.
The public, ages 18 and older, may enter for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize, sponsored by First Merchants Bank.
Other prizes include an outdoor patio set from Ace Hardware, up to $400 toward a set of tires at Rothrock Tire, an HD Flat Screen TV from Alliance Bank, two Madam Carroll cruise memberships, a season lawn cleanup (up to $250 value) by D2 Lawn and Tree Service, a large water raft by Tall Timbers Marina, a $100 NIPSCO energy certificate, two tickets to "Hops and Coaster Drops" at Indiana Beach, and more than $100 in car wash certificates at Gutwein Laser Wash.
"We thank all of our donors for allowing us to be #reUnited with our community for this year's campaign," said Nikie Jenkinson, White County United Way executive director.
Tickets, costing $5 each, to adopt a duck are available Saturday and Sunday mornings at Kroger and Rural King, or adopt five ducks at a time in a Quack Pack for $20.
Tickets will also be sold Aug. 7 during Moefest and Aug. 8 at Indiana Beach.
For more information or to adopt a duck, contact the White County United Way at 574-583-6544, online at whitecountyunitedway.org, or email whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com.