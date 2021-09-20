MONTICELLO — Officials with White County Special Olympics said Sept. 20 that the Fannie May Candy sales drive has returned.
This fundraiser is one of two campaigns the organization conducts each year to raise funds to allow athletes to participate in sporting events throughout the year.
Local Special Olympic athletes will be reaching out to members of the community to sell the Fannie May chocolates now through Oct. 8. Officials said the athletes look forward to the fundraiser each year and enjoy talking to the community members when they are out selling.
The candy will be delivered in time for the holiday season.
For questions or to order candy call Lori Cheever at 574-870-0046 or Vonda Lind at 574-870-6578.