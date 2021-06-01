MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes closed out the season on a sour note may 26 in a lopsided 12-2 Class 3A sectional tournament loss to Northwestern.
The Tigers cracked open a 5-2 game with a seven-run sixth inning to grab the win.
The big blast in the sixth came from Ady Altman, who hammered a 2-2 pitch to center for a three-run homer.
Peyton Applegate had a single and double in three plate trips to lead the Indians. She also scored both Twin Lakes runs.
Rossville 12
Frontier 3
The Falcons struggled to put runs on the board May 26 and had a tough time defensively containing the Hornets in the Class 1A sectional semifinal in Rossville.
Ellie Culver led the Falcons’ offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Brooklyn White, Anderson, Emma Sorensen, Emma Bartlett and Gracie Rodgers also collected hits.
In the opening round, Rossville took care of Tri-County, 8-0. Tri-County did not report stats.
Frontier 6
Carroll 3
A four-run first inning was all the Falcons needed in the sectional tournament opener May 24.
Anderson picked up the win inside the pitching circle for Frontier, allowing three runs on six hits. She struck out four and walked one.
Rodgers went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while Sorensen went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Caston 11
North White 0
Caston took care of the Vikings in the Class 1A sectional opener May 24 at North Miami.
A seven-run fifth inning put the game out of reach.
Bella Gebhart, Lexi Hathaway and Hailie Byroad each collected hits for the Vikings.