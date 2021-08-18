July 2021
King Buffet, 938 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected June 30: Three non-critical violations: All items in walk-in cooler need to be dated and labeled; Six large totes, holding food items, to be replaced; Soy sauce, being held in plastic container needs to be put in new container and labeled and dated. To be corrected by today.
Tall Oaks Family Campground, 8040 East Tall Oaks Court, Monticello; Inspected July 2: No violations this inspection.
The Blue Moose at IB Campground, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 3: No violation this inspection.
Remington Poultry, Wolcott Festival; Inspected July 3: No violations this inspection.
Monon Connection, 10012 U.S. 421 North, Monon; Inspected July 5: One non-critical violation: Pork and other meat items need to be dated for use. Location – walk-in cooler. To be corrected by today.
Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 East Cross Street, Buffalo; Inspected July 7: Three non-critical violations: Shelf under two-bay sink needs re-organized – Items not being used need to be put in proper area; Web matting under meat slicer needs to be cleaned or changed. To be corrected by today. Floor in storage room area needs to be cleaned or painted as to make the floor easily cleanable. To be corrected by six months.
Dollar General #19337, 6030 East State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected July 7: Two non-critical violations: Outside waste receptacle – Lid on receptacle must be kept closed at all times; Storeroom floor has debris. To be corrected by today.
Mike’s Produce, 422 West Jefferson Street, Monticello; Inspected July 12: No violations this inspection.
Down the Street, 101 North Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 12: Two non-critical violations: Three-bay sink must be accessible at all times; Whirlpool freezer, holding pizza, needs temperature measuring device. To be corrected by today.
White County Food Pantry, 1856 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 12: No violations this inspection.
IU Health White, 720 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected July 13: No violations this inspection.
Walgreens Co. #10532, 812 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
S & P Burnettsville Gas Mart, 101 East Second Street and Main, Burnettsville; Inspected July 19: One critical and six non-critical violations: Hand sink in prep area is completely blocked. To be corrected immediately. Chest freezers, in storeroom, do not have visible thermometers; Professional series freezer needs defrosting; All food items in walk-in cooler must be stored six inches off floor; White panel inside ice machine has build-up; Storage area, off prep area, needs to be cleaned. To be corrected by today. Floor, walls and ceiling, in storeroom off prep area, need to comply with state laws and made to be easily cleanable. To be corrected by six months.
Lost Acres Camping Resort, 2148 West 400 East, Monticello; Inspected July 19: No violations this inspection.
Riverside Pub, 1809 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 20: One critical and six non-critical violations: Towel being stored on top of basket with unknown substance – Location walk-in cooler in bar area. To be corrected by today. Floor in prep area and lower storage room is very dirty; Freezer unit beside walk-in cooler/freezer unit has excessive amount of debris on bottoms shelf; Mops and brooms are not being stored properly (mop left in dirty water); Inner panel on ice machine needs to be cleaned on regular basis; All refrigeration and freezer units must have visible temperature measuring at al times; Shelving, holding buns and other items, need to be cleaned – Some build-up of rust. All to be corrected by today.
Gypsy Joe Coffee Shop, White County Fair; Inspected July 21: No violations this inspection.
Shakes and Giggles, White County Fair; Inspected July 21: No violations this inspection.
Oliver’s Country Catering, White County Fair; Inspected July 21: No violations this inspection.
Alutok Amusements RNC, White County Fair; Inspected July 21: No violations this inspection.
Dippin Delicious LLC., White County Fair; Inspected July 21: No violations this inspection.
Taco Shoppe, 108 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected July 27: No violations this inspection.
Janet’s Intown Lounge, 213 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 27: No violations this inspection.
Tienda La Esperanza, 125 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 30: No violations this inspection. All violations from previous inspections have been corrected. Permit has been issued. Meat sales and restaurant to open at later date.
The Ice Cream Shoppe, 6097 State Road 16 West, Buffalo; Inspected July 30: No violations this inspection.
Nanny Boo’s Kettle Corn Co., Taste of White; Inspected July 30: No violations this inspection.
Xloties LLC dba Angler’s Restaurant, Taste of White; Inspected July 30: No violations this inspection.