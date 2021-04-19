MONTICELLO — White County, the Town of Wolcott and the City of Monticello collectively have been awarded $750,000 in federal grant funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ COVID-19 Response Grant program.
Monticello and White County will each receive $250,000 to provide grant funds to local businesses within the city limits to provide financial assistance for payroll and other operational costs.
The three were among 80 entities across Indiana selected for the grants totaling $18.6 million.
“This grant program has already provided support to more than 600,000 Hoosiers across our state,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “This round, we expanded the COVID-19 Response Grant program so we can continue helping Hoosiers, their families and their businesses recover from the pandemic.”
The Town of Wolcott also will receive $250,000 to work with Wolcott Christian Church, a grant sub-recipient, to reactivate its food pantry program.
In Carroll County, the City of Delphi was awarded $250,000 to provide assistace to at least 15 small businesses with payroll and operating costs.
In April 2020, OCRA began addressing COVID-19 impact on Indiana communities. Last year, 112 grants were awarded to 96 communities, totaling more than $20.9 million.
"Based on additional research and community feedback, OCRA was able to open this round to municipalities of all sizes and expanded eligible activities," said Denny Spinner, Executive Director of OCRA. "With a focus on assisting small businesses, expanding food bank and pantry services, and providing essential mental health services, these grants will impact Hoosiers and communities that are on the road to recovery."
For this round, eligible applicants include non-entitlement and entitlement local units of government could apply for up to $250,000. Eligible activities include mental health services, childcare services, public WiFi locations, food pantry or bank services, subsidence payment programs, or grants or loans to businesses to retain low-to-moderate income (LMI) jobs.
Funding for the COVID-19 Response Phase 3 funding is derived from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020.