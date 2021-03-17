Events
March 23 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds
March 25 — 4-H Leaders Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
March 29 — Liberty Twp. 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
March 30 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds
April 2 — Good Friday – Extension Office Closed
April 2 — YQCA Training, 9:30 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Note: Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
It’s not too early to be thinking about those 4-H projects. Spring is the perfect time to get your planning done. Don’t wait until the last minute to work on your projects. 4-H Township Club Leaders have project materials for youth who enrolled by Jan. 15. Check them out and get started on those activities.
Thinking about doing a poster project? Stop by the Extension Office. We are your one-stop shop for poster board and plastic covers. Our office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET Monday-Friday. Youth have until May 15 to add or drop any projects. If they choose to add any projects now, they will need to contact the Extension Office to pick up their manuals (219-984-5115).
Don’t forget that you are showing livestock at the 2021 White County Fair or the 2021 Indiana State Fair that you must complete the YQCA training. We have sessions scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 2, 6:15 p.m. April 21, and 6:15 p.m. May 11. All sessions will be held in the 4-H Building in Reynolds.
People can pre-register, which is required, online at yqca.org. There are coupon codes available in the Extension Office which make the in-person training free.