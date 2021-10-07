Thursday, Oct. 14
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Monticello Parks and Recreation Program ~ Art in the Park, Anheier Building, City Park, Acrylic Duck by Joy Bailey, class limited to 15, materials fee - $8, to register call Parks at 574-583-3983, or register online at montiparks.recdesk.com, 6-8 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ All You Can Eat Fish Fry, cost is located on E. Washington St., off of US 24 at the east end of the Washington Street bridge, meal will consist of fish, French fries, cole slaw and hush puppies for $10 – adults, $5 – children 10 and under, eat in or carry-out is available, all proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel and the various programs of the American Legion, 5-7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- Haunted Woods Trail ~ Fulton County Historical Society grounds, north side of Tippecanoe River, four miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31, admission charged, free for ages five and under, free tram rides from museums and free parking lot to haunted area, spooky scenes in the woods with many different themes, contact Fulton County Historical Society for more information at 574-223-443, fchs@rtcol.com, www.fultoncountyhistory.org, 7:30-11 p.m. or until crowd is done
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
- 24th annual Region Four White County ABATE Toy Ride ~ Monticello Eagles Lodge, 402 N. Third St., $10 entry, everyone welcome, enjoy food, ride and entertainment with good friends, all proceeds go to White County Angel Tree, for more information call Ruth Mathew at 423-920-7403 or rummikub4795@yahoo.com, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., kickstands up at noon
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
- Food Finders Mobile Pantry ~ Monticello Christian Church, 105 Gordon Road, Monticello, for more information about this Mobile Pantry distribution contact Alex Buckles at 765-471-0062 ext, 208 or abuckles@food-finders.org, 11 a.m.
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 ~ Drive Thru Only Homemade Noodle Dinner, American Legion Post located on East Washington Street right off of 24 at the east end of the Washington Street bridge, meals are $10 each, meal consists of your choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll with butter and cookies, all proceeds go to support our veterans and service personnel, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Parks and Recreation Program ~ Campfire Gourd, Anheier Building, City Park, wash, cut, clean out and paint your gourd to resemble a fall campfire scene, for adults or older kids - $10, to register call Parks at 574-583-3983 or online at montiparks.recdesk.com, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
- Monticello Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building on South Main just north of Gordon Road, annual dues $20, third Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m.
