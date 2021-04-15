25 YEARS AGO
Heather Draper got her start playing tennis thanks to a little help from her friends in junior high school. But what started as friendly competition for the Twin Lakes senior co-captain evolved into a four-year career in the sport, which has seen her rise to the team’s No. 1 singles position.
Draper is the latest White County student-athlete to receive Scholar Athlete Award honors. The award is co-sponsored by the Herald Journal and Sprint-United Telephone’s Community Relations Team.
In the classroom, Twin Lakes’ top player holds an 11.49 grade point average on the school’s 12.0 scale and ranks fourth in the senior class.
She plans to attend Indiana University next semester. Heather’s parents are Deb and Mark Draper of Monticello.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Melberta Clerget, of Chalmers, is one of 51 postmasters named to fill vacancies in the Cincinnati Region, according to Postmaster General Winston M. Blount. The appointment was effective April 17, 1971.