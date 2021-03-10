25 Years Ago
Monticello’s George Govert and Andy Reynolds represented White County at the Bassmaster CastingKids state finals competition over the weekend at Galyan’s in Plainfield. Neither first-time finalist will advance to the national semifinals, although Govert challenged the three-time state champion for the top spot until late in the 11-14 age group’s competition. Reynolds, who represented the county in the 7-10 year-old age division, is the son of Becky and Mike Reynolds, Govert is the son of George Govert and Theresea Govert. Both boys earned top honors in their age brackets at the local competition in February at Meadowlawn Elementary School.
50 Years Ago
The Buffalo Band and Athletic Banquet was held Monday at the Buffalo School gym. Mrs. Gordon, band director, announced that members receiving pins were Sebrina Malchow, Jaci Crowder, Deanna Coonrod, Kenny Reese, Mike Clemans, Cindy Robinson, Jerry Brown, Mike Lawson and John Buyer.