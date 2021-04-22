25 Years Ago
The Twin Lakes High School Spanish Club came home with five trophies on April 13.
Individual winners include Nina Orozco, Erin Harvey, Libby Godlove, Tricia Britton, Elisabel Barrera, Adam Lawson, Brooke Little, Cecil Judd, Jessica Norris, Heather Draper, Travis Raderstorf, Theresa Herman and Zach Houghton.
Awards included first-place ratings overall in the state for Spanish I and II; fourth place in the state for Spanish III; and third place in the state for Spanish IV. Overall, TL Spanish Club finished in second place, beating Ben Davis High School of Indianapolis.
50 Years Ago
Two employees of Hook Drug Store in Monticello, Mary Jo Minier and Mabel German, who have been employed there since it opened in June 1968, recently received service awards at a luncheon attended by A.F. “Bud” Hook, president of Hook Drugs, in Indianapolis.