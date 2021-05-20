25 Years Ago
Recognizing Reynolds Elementary School’s recycling program, Debra Cooper, of the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, presented Sondra Rock’s second grade class with a certificate. Students are: Tyler Barrett, Kim Ford, Kaleb Kerans, Bryan Linback, Adam Wenrick, Nick Tyra, Ashley Tiede, Samantha Keaton, Vanessa LaFond, Nathan Sigman, Jackie Blackburn, Kelsey Cosgray, Shannon Sayler, Gerardo Gutierrez and Cody Snyder.
50 Years Ago
Included in the first class to be graduated from a state university in Indiana with architectural degrees is Ronald Nicholas. A Ball State student, Nicholas has been awaiting the completion of BSU’s architecture building, now under construction. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Nicholas Jr., of Monticello, and a 1965 grad of Twin Lakes High School.