25 Years Ago
Self-taught naturalist Sharon Watson, of Buffalo, is outstanding in her field. Her field is nature and she has been honored by the Indiana division of the Izaak Walton League of America. Watson was recognized by the conservation organization for her volunteer work in environmental education. She received the state Environmental Achievement Award in Portage at the annual conversion of the Indiana Division of the Izaak Walton League. She later learned that she was nominated for the award by an acquaintance from the Arrow Head Country Resource Conservation Development Council.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 4, is the third annual celebration of the “Wolcott Summer Festival” with the theme “Small Town U.S.A.” Sue Shanklin will reign as queen. Her court will be Beverly Moore and Connie Schieler. Nancy Bledsoe was elected Miss Congeniality.