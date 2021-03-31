25 YEARS AGO
Former Twin Lakes standout Adam Cornell was a consistent performer for the Purdue University men’s indoor track team this season. The Monticello resident competed primarily in the hurdles, with appearances in the 200- and 400-meter dashes. Cornell’s best finish in the 200 meters was at the Purdue Open with a time of 23.234 seconds. He posted a time of 7.77 in the 55-meter high hurdles to earn a 16th-place preliminary finish at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships in Columbus, Ohio. The team captured fifth place at the meet, its best finish since 1990. Cornell is a sophomore majoring in liberal arts at Purdue.
50 YEARS AGO
Army Sp. 4 Terry C. Dill, son of Mrs. Daphene E. (Thurman) Dill, of Wolcott, received the Army Commendation Medal while serving in the 23rd Infantry division near Hawk Hill, Vietnam. Sp. 4 Dill is a radio operator in headquarters Company of the Divisions 196th Infantry Brigade.