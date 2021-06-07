25 Years Ago
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 81 asked Wanda Wentland’s class of fifth graders to write an essay on “I would be True to the Red, White and Blue.” Dorothy White presented a check and flag to winners Liz Dill, second place, Jeremy Kyburz, third place, and Jason Lee, first place.
50 Years Ago
Philip H. Fisher, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Beatty Fisher, Monticello, recently received the silver wings of an Army aviator and was appointed a warrant officer upon completion of the officer rotary wing aviator course at the U.S. Army Aviation School, Ft. Rucker, Ala.