25 Years Ago
Three players representing league runner-up Frontier and three more from third-place North White have been named to the All-Midwest Conference First Team in softball. Frontier’s Megan Fultz, Sara Haynes and Laura Lohmiller all received all-conference status while teammates Brianne Rowe, Christine Shuttz and Laura Tatman all were named to the honorable mention list. North White placed Stephanie Hughes, Holly Miller and Amanda Bilyeu on the All-MWC team. Riann Eckert and Stacie Westerhouse were Honorable Mention selections. Brandi Page and Emily Chamberlain were named all-conference to represent Tri-County. Kylie Clauss was named Honorable Mention from the Cavaliers.
50 Years Ago
Miss Vicki Waibel, 1970 Wolcott graduate and recent graduate of Porter Business College at Indianapolis as an executive secretary, has begun her job as secretary and IBM-MTST operator in the office of Mayor Richard Lugar at Indianapolis. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Waibel.