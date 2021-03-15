25 Years Ago
Twin Lakes High School wrestling team members receiving postseason awards include: Jason Marohl, Team Spirit Award; Terry LaOrange, Sportsmanship Award; Trent Geisler, Mr. Hustle Award; Tony Scott, Outstanding Underclassman Award; Stanley Reid, Outstanding Freshman Award; Ben Gritten, Quickest Pin, Mr. Takedown and Captain awards; Travis Funkhouser, Most Points, Outstanding Wrestler, Most Pins and Captain awards; Aaron Austin, Mental Toughness Award; Nick Cosgray, Most Improved Award and Academic All-State Honorable Mention.
50 Years Ago
It was announced that Remington and Wolcott high schools will combine to become “Tri- County” on Aug. 30. 1971. Grades 6 through 8 will combine to form the Tri-County Middle School. Jerry Lelle was named principal of the middle school by the Board of School Trustees.