Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.