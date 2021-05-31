25 Years Ago
Thomas F. Gross, communication technician for Sprint United Telephone-Centel, recently announced his retirement from the company after more than 32 years of service. Gross joined the company in October 1963, working as a line-worker. A 1952 graduate of Reynolds High School, Gross served for eight years in the National Guard, attaining the rank of sergeant. He is active in the Guernsey Church. He and his wife, Sharon Gross, reside in Monticello.
50 Years Ago
Special services were held at the Idaville Church of God Sunday morning for graduates Linda Smith, Jonette Roach, Sue Hoffman, Lynn Cosgray, Dennis Wakeland and James Hoffman. Special music was given by Rev. and Mrs. Constant.