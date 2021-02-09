Dollar General #19337, 6030 East State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 6: All refrigeration and freezer units must have visible thermometers, Back storage area; floor needs swept; Back storage area; several items being stored on floor – must be six inches above floor. To be corrected by today.
Monon Connection, 10012 US 421 N., Monon; Inspected Jan. 7: No violations this inspection.
B-Ville Diner, 210 East Second Street, Burnettsville, Inspected Jan. 8: One non-critical violation: Floor in kitchen and dining needs to be replaced. To be corrected by six months.
Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 East Cross Street, Buffalo; Inspected Jan. 11: One critical and two non-critical violations: Biscuits and gravy being cooled down in crockpot. Corrected. Exposed insulation in ceiling in rear storeroom holding food items. To be corrected by 30 days. All items (food content) must be stored at least six inches off floor at all times. To be corrected by today.
White County Food Pantry, 1856 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 11: No violations this inspection.
Lakeview Commons, 402 Tioga Road, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 12: No violations this inspection.
IU Health White, 720 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 13: Three non-critical violations: Salads being stored in line cooler need to be dated for expiration; Items taken from original boxes must be dated for use; Gas stove needs to be cleaned, has debris.
Boco Mart, 8952 W. 600 S., Wolcott; Inspected Jan. 14: One critical and seven non-critical violations: Open container of Dayquil being stored on service counter; Area behind service counter is extremely dirty – trash, items being stored that have no connection with store; Office area extremely cluttered. All items not pertaining to store must be removed; Several open pop cans etc. being stored in office and on service counter; Ledge between Noble Romans and Boco Mart is being used to store cleaning items; Microwave, in coffee bar area, is extremely dirty; Several shelves are empty need to organize product; Walk-in cooler has extreme amount of trash and very unorganized. To be corrected immediately.
Noble Roman’s, 8952 W. 600 S., Wolcott; Inspected Jan. 14: Six critical and four non-critical violations: Dining area is being used for storage area for returned items; No paper towel or hand soap at either employee hand sink; Several open containers in walk-in coolers setting directly on floor; Kitchen/dishwashing area being used improperly – trash, boxes, food etc. being stored improperly; Trash on floor of kitchen, dishwashing, and storage area; Storage room has foul smell; All refrigeration units are extremely dirty; Food items in refrigeration units are not dated and labeled for use – must be thrown away; Any unused equipment in store must be removed before opening; Store ordered closed until further inspection. To be corrected immediately.
Noble Roman’s, 8952 W. 600 S., Wolcott; Inspected Jan. 14: One critical and three non-critical violations: Hand sinks in prep and kitchen area are to be replaced before reopening. They are extremely rusted and dirty; Floors are extremely dirty in all areas; Three-bay sink is being used improperly; Pizza oven racks being stored on floor instead of being cleaned and returned to proper place. To be corrected before opening.
Walgreen’s Co. 10532, 812 West Broadway, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 19: No violations this inspection.
S & P Burnettsville Gas Mart, 101 East Second Street and Main, Burnettsville; Inspected Jan. 20: Four non-critical violations: Chest freezers, in storeroom, have no visible thermometers; Container holding sugar at coffee station needs cleaned; Kitchen prep area need to be decluttered, Items not being used for prep should be removed. To be corrected by today. Floor in prep area needs replaced by next inspection. To be corrected in by six months.
Michaels of Chalmers, 106 East Main Street, Chalmers; Inspected Jan. 20: Inspection was completed- No violations, Store is in process to re-open.
Down the Street, 101 N. Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 25: One non-critical violation: No visible thermometer in Reach-in freezer in prep area. To be corrected by today.
Riverside, 1809 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected Jan. 28: Two non-critical violations: Hood and air filters have build-up of debris; Shelf above salad bar needs to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
King Buffet, 938 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Feb. 5: Two non-critical violations: Three bay sink needs re-attached to wall and sealed. To be corrected by 30 days. Blue bins in storage need cleaned. To be corrected by today.