Events
May 13 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
May 15 — Horse & Pony Open Show
May 17 — 4-H Poultry Club, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 18 — Coding Club 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building
May 18 — Making Strides 4-H Club
May 18 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds
May 19 — Bottle Calf SPARK CLUB, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 19 — Horse & Pony Workshop, Reynolds
May 20 — Shooting Sports Meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
May 23 Liberty Twp. 4-H Club Trash Pick-up & Meeting to follow, 2 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
May 25 — Robotics Club 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building
May 25 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m, Arena, Reynolds
May 26 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 26 — Horse & Pony Workshop, Reynolds
May 27 — Shooting Sports Meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
May 31 — Memorial Day, Extension Office Closed
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
Be sure to stop by the Extension Office and pick up your Livestock Identification tags. Most animals (such as swine, beef, goats, sheep) require county and/or RFID tags.
If youth do not attend weigh-in/tagging dates they will be responsible for tagging their own animals. More information about livestock deadlines and tagging is on its way to you. Be sure to check your mail, email and our social media for the most updated information about upcoming 4-H deadlines and events.
The Animal Identification deadline is quickly approaching. On May 15, all animals must be identified in 4-H Online. Those missing those deadlines will be ineligible for the White County 4-H Fair and Indiana State Fair.
If you need help or have questions about animal identification, contact the White County Extension Office at 219-984-5115.
The add/drop deadline for all projects is also May 15. Be sure visit 4-H Online or call the extension office.
Registration is now open for the Mini 4-H Day Camp on June 3. All youth in grades K-2 are invited to attend this fun day at the fairgrounds.
Registration is $15 and youth must bring their own lunch. Register online at https://bit.ly/WhiteCoMiniDayCamp.
Registration is also open for the Outdoor Adventure Day Camp on June 17. This fun experience is open to all youth in grades 3-12.
This day will focus on natural resources and will take place at France Park in Logansport.
Registration is $15 and youth will be making a lunch during camp. Register online at https://bit.ly/4HAdventureCamp.