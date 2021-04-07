Events
April 12 — West Point 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott
April 12 — Prairie Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Frontier Elementary cafeteria
April 13 — Horse & Pony, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 13 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds
April 13 — Union Township meeting 6:30 p.m., Zion Bethel Church, Monticello
April 13 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 14 — Princeton Township meeting 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate gym, Wolcott,
April 15 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 17 — Shooting Sports meeting 9 a.m – 3 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
Don’t forget that you are showing livestock at the 2021 White County Fair or the 2021 Indiana State Fair that you must complete the YQCA training. We have sessions scheduled for April 2 at 9:30 a.m., April 21 at 6:15 p.m., and May 11 at 6:15 p.m.
All sessions will be in the 4-H Building in Reynolds. Pre-registration is required. Register online at yqca.org.
There are coupon codes available in the Extension Office which make the in-person training free.
Explore what 4-H has to offer.
May 15 is the enrollment and drop/add deadline for White County 4-H. I suggest taking a look through the White County Handbook and exploring some new projects. You can enroll in many projects at the same time, so try something different.
Do you have a cat at home? Show it at the fair and learn about its care.
Have an interest in Legos? Enroll in the Models project. 4-H is open to everyone, and we challenge our youth to try something they haven’t done before.
Visit the Extension Office to look through some project manuals if you are curious.
Become a 4-H Volunteer
Do you love to work with youth? Have a special area of interest? Explore becoming a 4-H volunteer with the White County 4-H program.
Our volunteers have a meaningful impact on our youth, and can serve as mentors, leaders and contacts in one or multiple project areas.
Now is the perfect time to share your passion and learn more about what it takes to become a 4-H volunteer. The 4-H program runs almost completely on volunteers, and nothing we do would be possible without them.
Contact me, 4-H educator, to learn more about how to become a 4-H volunteer. Email furrer@purdue.edu, call 219-984-5115, or visit extension.purdue.edu/white/article/36919.