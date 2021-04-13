Events
April 15 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 17 — Shooting Sports meeting 9 a.m – 3 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 19 — 4-H Poultry Club meeting, 6:30 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 20 — Making Strides 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 pm, Firehouse, Idaville
April 20 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 pm, Arena, Reynolds
April 21 — Bottle Calf SPARK Club, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 21 — YQCA training, 6:15 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 26 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
April 27 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 pm, Arena, Reynolds
April 28 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 29 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
Don’t forget that you are showing livestock at the 2021 White County Fair or the 2021 Indiana State Fair that you must complete the YQCA training. We have sessions scheduled for April 2 at 9:30 a.m., April 21 at 6:15 p.m., and May 11 at 6:15 p.m.
All sessions will be in the 4-H Building in Reynolds. Pre-registration is required. Register online at yqca.org.
There are coupon codes available in the Extension Office which make the in-person training free.
Be sure to stop by the Extension Office and pick up your Livestock Identification tags. Most animals (such as swine, beef, goats, sheep) require county and/or RFID tags.
If youth do not attend weigh-in/tagging dates, they will be responsible for tagging their own animals.
More information about livestock deadlines and tagging is on its way to you.
Be sure to be checking your mail, email and our social media for the most updated information about upcoming 4-H deadlines and events.