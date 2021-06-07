Events
June 3 — Shooting Sports Meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
June 5 — Ag Association, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
June 8 — Robotics Club 4:30 pm., 4-H Reynolds Building
June 8 — Horse and Pony, 7 pm, 4-H Building, Reynolds
June 8 — Union Township Meeting 6:30 p.m., Zion Bethel Church Monticello
June 8 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds
June 9 — Horse and Pony Workshop, Reynolds
June 9 — West Point 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott
June 10 — Shooting Sports Meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
June 12 — 4-H Rabbit Club, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynold
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Registration is still open for the Outdoor Adventure Day Camp on June 17. This fun experience is open to all youth that are in grades 3-12. This day will focus on natural resources and will take place at France Park in Logansport. Registration is $15 and youth will be making a lunch during camp. Register online at https://bit.ly/4HAdventureCamp.
Save the dates for the 4-H Fair. The fair will be taking place July 16-22. COVID restrictions such as face covering recommendations, social distancing, and sanitization will still be in place.
FairEntry will open June 1. Don’t forget to get registered for the projects you’re bringing to the 4-H Fair. This is an important step to be able to exhibit at the 4-H Fair this summer. FairEntry will close July 1. Contact the Extension Office with any questions, 219-984-5115.
The full fair schedule will be released early June. Be sure to Like our Facebook page for the most updated information.