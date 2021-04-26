Events
April 27 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 pm, Arena, Reynolds
April 28 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
April 29 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
May 3 — Junior Leader meeting 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 4 — 4-H Goat Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 4 — Coding Club 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building
May 5 — Ag Association, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 5 — Horse & Pony Workshop, Reynolds
May 5 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
May 8 — 4-H Goat ID Day, 7:30-9:30 a.m., 4-H Goat Arena, Fairgrounds, Reynolds
May 10 — West Point 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Meadow Lake Church, Wolcott
May 10 — Prairie Twp. 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Frontier Elementary Cafeteria
May 11 — Robotics Club 4:30 pm., 4-H Reynolds Building
May 11 — Horse & Pony, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 11 — YQCA training, 6:15 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
May 11 — Union Township meeting 6:30 p.m., Zion Bethel Church Monticello
May 12 — Horse & Pony Workshop, Reynolds
May 12 — Princeton Township meeting 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate, gym, Wolcott,
May 13 — Shooting Sports meeting 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
May 15 — Horse & Pony Open Show
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
Be sure to stop by the Extension Office and pick up your Livestock Identification tags. Most animals (such as swine, beef, goats, sheep) require county and/or RFID tags.
If youth do not attend weigh-in/tagging dates they will be responsible for tagging their own animals. More information about livestock deadlines and tagging is on its way to you. Be sure to be checking your mail, email, and our social media for the most updated information about upcoming 4-H deadlines and events.
The Animal Identification deadline is quickly approaching. On May 15, all animals must be identified in 4-H Online. Those missing those deadlines will be ineligible for the White County 4-H Fair and Indiana State Fair.
If you need help or have questions about animal identification, contact the White County Extension Office at 219-984-5115.
The add/drop deadline for all projects is also May 15. Be sure visit 4-H Online or call the extension office.
Why 4-H?
I think there is often a misconception about the 4-H program. Most people only think of the 4-H program as it relates to the county fair. This is simply a narrow view of the program.
4-H happens ALL YEAR AROUND. 4-H is not just about showing an animal, it is about much more. It is about life skills development. We pick up where school sometimes leaves off.
Youth that participate in the 4-H program develop skills that will get them where they want to go, particularly how it relates to careers. Some of the skills learned through 4-H include communication, leadership, resilience, critical thinking, decision making, teamwork, and so much more. These skills and how they are used in 4-H projects directly translates to real-life work ability.
How many youth right out of high school have 10 years of experience sewing or building electric projects or direct experience managing a small business? Not many, and that makes 4-Hers stand out above the crowd.
4-H members are equipped with the skills necessary to succeed in many different areas, including going to college or going into the workforce. The 4-H program is uniquely adapted to help youth grow to their potential by providing experiences to fail and make mistakes and then build them up again.
If you haven’t enrolled your child in the White County 4-H program, why not? It’s not too late to check out all that we offer.
Check out 4-h.org for more information on the 4-H program.