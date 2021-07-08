Events
July 10 — Shooting Sports meeting, 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp.
July 10 — Swine Barn clean-up, 8 a.m.
16-22 — White County 4-H Fair.
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
The White County 4-H Fair will be taking place July 16-22 at the fairgrounds in Reynolds. We would like to invite the community to our events! You can stop by the Extension Office to pick up a fair book or flyer with the full schedule.
Now that 4-H projects are almost due, here’s a little throwback “Christmas in July” story from the December 1991 Herald Journal, by Steve McKinley.
“T’was the night before the 4-H exhibit date, and all through our home, you could hear Judy and John arguing, and it wasn’t in a quiet tone. Their projects were strung from one room to another in hope they would be finished by morning and shock their dear mother. On the posters were pictures and letters but nothing was glued, the woodworking needed to be varnished and tomorrow everything was due!
“Our two 4-Hers were nestled right in the middle of this mess, vowing that next year the projects they take will be less. Mom, in her apron, and I, in my bib overalls, had decided to pitch in and help for this tasks was not small. When out of the blue the doorbell did ring, and I stumbled to the door stepping over a ceramic thing. When I noticed in the driveway a station wagon had appeared, and it looked like their 4-H leader loaded down with her gear.
“Very quickly she moved and into the house she did come, and quietly asked, ‘Why aren’t all your projects done? The workshop Extension planned was to help you on your way. Didn’t you go to it, children? Or were you too busy that day? You have known about these projects for almost a year, and it seems you waited til tonight and your time is so dear. On Judy, on John, on Mom and Dad, too. We have a bushel of work and too much to do. From the living room to the kitchen and down the hall, everyone needs to help, you’re only my second call!’
“Her eyes how they twinkled, her disposition was cheery. She said, ‘Don’t worry, Mom and Dad, the situation is not dreary.’
“After she answered our last-minute questions we all dug right in. The leader was signing papers and Judy was putting in her hem. Finally, the leader gave a nod of approval, I surmise. All the projects were completed and we were all quite surprised. As she sped from the house in her old station wagon, I noticed she was tired and her body was draggin’.
“But I heard her exclaim as she drove out of sight, ‘Dear Lord, help these kids start early and not wait til the last night!’”