From Feb. 26-March 31, 2021, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 82 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 241 cases so far this year. They include 49 misdemeanors, 13 case-related filings and 20 cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Keith E. Miller, 56, of the 6700 block of Thoroughbred Drive, Indianapolis, was charged March 5 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking habitual vehicular substance offender status.
Michael V. Gehring, 37, of the 3900 block of North Kell-Cade Circle, Monticello, was charged March 8 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking a habitual felony criminal offender enhancement.
Margaret A. Ruzich, 23, of the 11600 block of Tidewater Drive, Monticello, was charged March 12 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Courtney M. Pauley, 33, of the 24500 block of Hudson Street, Sheridan, Ind., was charged March 15 with one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert T. Doornbos, 28, claims homeless, was charged March 16 with one count of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; and one count of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Doreen M. Kimmel, 44, of the 2200 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, was charged March 12 with one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, a Level 5 felony; and one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Dakota E. Dexter, 31, of the 300 block of North Walnut Street, Monon, was charged March 16 with two counts of child molesting, both Level 4 felonies; and one count of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
William D. Toosley, 27, of the 1000 block of North Missouri Street, Remington, was charged March 18 with one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony.
Bryan H. Cooley, 38, of the 5000 block of Boston Highway, Monticello, Fla., was charged March 18 with two counts of nonsupport of a dependent child, both Level 6 felonies.
Cody A. Hufford, 34, of the 5900 block of East 50 South, Lafayette, was charged March 18 with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Starla G. Engles, 49, of the 500 block of Easy Street, Monticello, was charged March 19 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Heather M. Tolley, 42, of the 200 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, was charged March 22 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tristin J. Box, 24, of the 6500 block of East Maple Bend Drive, Monticello, was charged March 29 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary T. Emond, 32, of the 8400 block of South 200 North, Wolcott, was charged March 30 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Level 6 felony.
Dennis J. White, 41, of the 1500 block of East Adams Street, Lafayette, was charged March 30 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dennis J. Watson, 46, of the 200 block of West Hanna Street, Idaville, was charged March 30 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Bradley S.W. Ayers, 31, of the 9600 block of White Street, Clarks Hill, Ind., was charged March 31 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.