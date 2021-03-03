From Feb. 8-25, 2021, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 29 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 159 cases so far this year. They include 14 misdemeanors, four case-related filings and 11 cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
William M. Montes, 24, of the 800 block of North Market Street, Monon, was charged Feb. 9 with one count of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Daniel A. VanDoren, 32, of the 500 block of West Hanawalt, Monticello, was charged Feb. 10 with one count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Michael A. Donaldson, 60, of the 5000 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello. Was charged Feb. 10 with one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michelle M. Kincy, 47, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Idaville, was charged Feb. 12 with one count of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
John W. Bodine, 20, of the 2600 block of US 231, Wolcott, was charged Feb. 12 with one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Jerome E. Carson, 48, of the 5600 block of East Village Drive, Monticello, was charged Feb. 18 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert W. Davis, 57, of the 5100 block of North East Shafer Drive, Monticello, was charged Feb. 18 with one count of domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony.
Heather D. Cowger, 47, of the 5100 block of North East Shafer Drive, Monticello, was charged Feb. 18 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
William J. Welch, 25, of the 14000 block of Watkins Road, Marysville, Ohio, was charged Feb. 18 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more, a Level 6 felony.
Kane A. Wilson, 36, claims homeless, was charged Feb. 23 with one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony.
Douglas T. Marzke, 22, of the 400 block of Edison Drive, Pensacola, Fla., was charged Feb. 25 with one count of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.