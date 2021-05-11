JASPER COUNTY — Two Wheatfield men were arrested and charged with aggravated battery and other offenses after they allegedly bloodied another man at a residence near Wheatfield on May 1.
Charged were Arthur R. Burchett, 41, and Kenneth M. Sorba, 52, after Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an incident at a residence three miles southeast of Wheatfield at around 10:34 p.m. on a Saturday evening.
According to police, a caller advised JCSD that a man had been beaten and bloodied during an altercation. When deputies arrived, they saw blood streaming down the victim’s face.
While waiting for an ambulance, the victim told deputies that when he pulled his car into his driveway he was immediately cornered by Burchett and three other subjects.
The victim identified one of the subjects as Sorba, who reportedly held the victim while Burchett began punching him in the face, head, neck and body. The victim said he tried to get away several times, but Burchett prevented him from doing so and continued to punch him.
At one point, the victim said, Burchett used the strap of a duffle bag the victim was wearing to wrap around the victim’s neck and began choking him.
The victim would eventually escape from the area on foot.
The victim said Burchett and Sorba not only stole his duffel bag and its contents, but also stole the security cameras at his residence.
Sorba was arrested, taken into custody and placed in the Jasper County Jail on May 2. He faces the following charges:
• Aggravated battery that poses a substantial risk of death, a Level 3 felony.
• Criminal confinement with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
• Battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
• Strangulation, a Level 6 felony
• Theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Burchett was located, taken into custody and jailed on May 3 and faces the following charges:
• Aggravated battery that poses a substantial risk of death, a Level 3 felony.
• Criminal confinement with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.
• Battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
• Strangulation, a Level 6 felony
• Theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Both Burchett and Sorba appeared in Jasper County courtrooms on May 7. An initial hearing in Burchett’s case will be held May 20 at 9 a.m. in the county circuit court with Judge John Potter presiding.
Sorba’s initial hearing is set for May 24 in superior court with Judge Russell Bailey presiding.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.