JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man faces a long list of charges after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding him hiding in the back of a truck.
Sam Bowen III, 50, of Wheatfield was taken into custody during the morning hours of April 10 when deputies initiated a traffic stop of a pick-up truck at County Road 1000 North, just east of County Road 500 West.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle identified herself as Debra L. Sahm, 42, of DeMotte. While speaking to Sahm, a deputy noticed a larger number of items in the back of the truck as well as the back and middle seats.
Sahm consented to a search of the truck because the officer believed that someone was hiding under the items behind her. But Sahm said that no one was with her in the truck.
A short time later, Bowen III was, in fact, found hiding underneath the items and immediately arrested. He was wanted on a failure to appear warrant issued on April 5 by the Jasper County Superior Court for the following charges:
• Dealing in methamphetamine with amount of 10 or more grams (Level 2 felony).
• Two counts of dealing in meth with amount between 5 and 10 grams with enhancement (Level 2 felony each).
• Two counts of dealing in cocaine manufacturing/delivering/financing between 1 and 5 grams with enhancement (Level 3 felony each).
• Two counts of possession of meth between 10 and 28 grams (Level 3 felony each).
• Two counts of possession of cocaine with possession less than 5 grams (Level 5 felony each).
• Unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony).
• Dealing in marijuana between 30 grams and 10 pounds (Level 6 felony).
• Possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor).
• Visiting a common nuisance with controlled substances (Class B misdemeanor).
• Possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
After Bowen III was taken into custody, JCSD called on K9 officer Colt to conduct an open air sniff of the vehicle. Colt alerted officers to the odor of narcotics, and when a search was conducted where Bowen III was found hiding officers discovered a cooler containing two plastic sandwich bags containing a large amount of individually packed bags of crystal shards and one plastic container of a crystal-like substance.
The substances later field-tested positive for meth.
In addition to the above charges, Bowen III also faces charges of dealing in meth with an amount of 10 or more grams (Level 2 felony), possession of meth at 28 or more grams (Level 3 felony) and resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor).
Sahm, meanwhile, was also taken into custody and charged with assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.