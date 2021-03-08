JASPER COUNTY — Two different incidents led to multiple charges against a Wheatfield man who was nabbed by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies recently.
Police said Arthur R. Burchett Jr., 41, of Wheatfield was taken to the Jasper County Jail on March 3 after he was served a pair of outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The first warrant was for an incident that occurred on Jan. 19. A deputy with the JCSD made a traffic stop on a vehicle on State Road 10, three-quarters of a mile east of DeMotte, for a registration violation.
During the stop, the deputy noticed that the vehicle, driven by Burchett, was operating with false and/or fictitious plates and the vehicle identification number had been altered and/or was fake. The vehicle was taken into custody and towed from the scene.
A few days later, the deputy executed a search warrant for the vehicle and it was discovered that the VIN shown was incorrect. The actual VIN for the vehicle came back to a different vehicle that was entered in the system by the Gary Police Department as being stolen.
Burchett was charged with auto theft, a Level 6 felony, as well as driving while suspended (Class A misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle with a false plate (Class C misdemeanor).
The second incident occurred on Feb. 3 when Burchett was stopped again southeast of DeMotte for several traffic violations. While the deputy spoke with Burchett, a K9 deputy arrived with his partner Colt, which completed a free air sniff of the vehicle. Colt alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics and a search warrant later revealed items that tested positive for meth.
Police also noticed that Burchett was operating a motor vehicle despite a prior suspension. Burchett was transported to the county jail and faces the following charges: possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.