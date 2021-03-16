WHEATFIELD, Ind. — For the second year in a row, Wheatfield Ambulance Service will be hosting a 16-week semi-accelerated Emergency Medical Technician course beginning May 11 and ending August 26.
The goal of the class is to provide rural communities with more medically trained individuals to respond in the time of need. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Station from 4:30PM-9:30PM.
The cost of the course is $750. Applications can be picked up at the Ambulance Station located at 490E Grove Street in Wheatfield.
Application packets are due by April 10 with all requirements listed in the application completed.
Class size is limited to 10 seats and preference will be given to those who live in close proximity to the station. However, all are encouraged to apply.