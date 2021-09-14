Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.