WEST LAFAYETTE — The City of West Lafayette’s Public Arts Team is seeking submissions of artistic concepts for light pole banners along Sagamore Parkway West.
WLPAT plans to work with an artist or team of artists to create an installation of 28 conceptually connected banners that are visible to travelers on the highway.
Submissions for the project will be accepted through Sept. 30.
WLPAT is looking for submissions that utilize unique conceptual or visual connections among individual banners to create a cohesive experience.
Ann Fields Monical, the chair of the West Lafayette PAT, says the committee was drawn to the work of artists such as Matt Mullican.
“Our initial vision for this project is some type of installation that explores color and form, rather than representational imagery often used in public arts projects," she said. "Ideally, the selected design will also have a meaningful connection to the West Lafayette community.”
Specifically, this call is seeking an artistic concept that connects light pole banners both visually and conceptually. The winning design will ideally make connections to the surrounding area where the banners will be installed.
Each of the 28 banners measures 24 inches by 78 inches and will be constructed/printed on vinyl, and suspended vertically from light poles along Sagamore Parkway West in West Lafayette. Priority consideration will be given to proposals that are based on:
• Strong explorations of color and form (rather than representational designs)
• Meaningful connections of the design(s) to the West Lafayette community; and,
• Unique conceptual and visual connections among individual banners to create cohesive overall experience.
Interested artists should review the office Request for Proposals. Applicants must complete the online application no later than 11:59 p.m. ET Sept. 30, by visiting https://form.jotform.com/211807150742146.
A brief written statement about your interpretation of the project and examples of images of related works or concept sketches are required. Images may be in RDF or .JPEG format, with a maximum size of 10 MB.
Artist’s qualifications will be juried by the West Lafayette Public Arts Team and the Public Arts Selection Group. Artist(s) selected for the project will be notified by Oct. 1, if not sooner. The selected artist(s) will be invited to participate in the dedication of the installation.
The selected artist(s) will receive up to $1,200 per design with a maximum of four cohesive designs to be selected. Payment will be delivered upon delivery of the final design.