WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — West Lafayette police are investigating a Saturday night shooting at one of the city’s parks that sent a man to the hospital.
Officers were called to Cumberland Park on the north side of the city around 6:30 p.m. and found Amara Diomande, 21. He had apparently been shot in the leg, according to a police department release.
Diomande was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis.
Police report no arrests as their investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call West Lafayette PD at 765.775.5200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1.800.78-CRIME.