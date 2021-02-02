ATLANTIC OCEAN — A native of West Lafayette, Indiana, is serving aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Atlantic Ocean.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackary Eebershoff is a 2016 William Henry Harrison High School graduate who studied at Florida Gulf Coast University. Today, he serves as a logistics specialist.
“I manage the budget and postal operations aboard USS Mitscher,” said Eebershoff. “More broadly, LS’s are trained to maintain and track stock of various parts to support naval mission readiness.”
Eebershoff joined the Navy three years ago for the value of the stability and routine that the Navy could offer.
“I thought the military lifestyle would help me to grow and mature, both financially and personally.to ensure a stable future and pay for school,” said Eebershoff.
According to Eebershoff, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in West Lafayette.
“My hometown was pretty diverse, so I learned to treat everybody with the same level of respect no matter what background or upbringing they come from,” said Eebershoff. “My mother also taught me to do the best in everything that I do, and I apply that here.”
USS Mitscher is named in honor of Admiral Marc A. Mitscher, a famed naval aviator and World War II aircraft carrier task force commander.
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Eebershoff is most proud of buying a house at the age of 22.
“The VA home loan offered me a great opportunity to buy a home with a great interest rate,” said Eebershoff. “I’m happy to have a chance to build personal wealth at a young age.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Eebershoff, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing the Navy the nation needs.
“The Navy provides a wonderful foundation for future endeavors, no matter who you are,” said Eebershoff. “It teaches you many lessons and provides you with the skills needed to take any path in life.”
“Your situation could always be worse,” added Eebershoff. “We have a saying in the military to “embrace the suck.” While that sounds very negative, it is because we learn to overcome adversity by meeting it head on.”