INDIANAPOLIS — Tippecanoe County resident, Nicholas Crider is gaining experience as an intern at the Indiana Destination Development Corp., an agency overseen by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, this summer.
Crider, a resident of West Lafayette, is the son of Steven and Tammy Crider. A 2017 Harrison High School graduate and 2020 Ball State graduate, he is attending Purdue University for graduate school and majoring in integrated communications and marketing.
"My favorite part about working for IDDC is gaining experience and communicating messages out to people," Crider said. "My favorite part about this internship is how enthusiastic everyone is when promoting the state."
As a social media intern for IDDC, Crider assists the office by editing videos, working on social media accounts such as writing posts, creates listings on the IDDC's website, writes blogposts and provides customer service for potential clients.
"I love meeting students," Crouch said. "It has been a pleasure to meet Nicholas, learn more about him and have him help our tourism agency and I better serve Hoosiers. There is so much information to absorb at the Statehouse and inside my family of businesses, and I hope this experience will be one that will benefit him as he continues school and soon begins his professional career."
Crider is set to begin his first year of graduate school this fall at Purdue.