WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Mayor John Dennis, West Lafayette, in partnership with the West Lafayette Go Greener Commission, is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation — and in return participants may win free utilities for year, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes.
The annual challenge, April 1- 30, is a non-profit national community service campaign to see which leaders can best inspire their residents to make a series of informative and easy-to-do online pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.
“This is our third year participating in the challenge. As a community we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our natural resources. The Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is a fun way to remind us to be responsible with our water, not only for the month of April, but all year long,” said Mayor John Dennis.
In 2018, West Lafayette finished 9th among cities of similar size. Residents pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by over 5 million gallons, saving over $90,000. Additionally residents committed to reduce waste sent to landfills by 98,000 pounds, use 3,000 less water bottles, and off-set CO2 emissions by 21 million pounds. The challenge looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how we grow food to reducing polluted runoff.
“The event is a fun and effective way to be involved with water conservation,” said Bill Arthur, West Lafayette Go Greener Commission. “In the Greater Lafayette area we are fortunate to have an abundant, high quality water supply. We need to be wise users of this precious resource. By taking part in the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, we hope to emphasize environmental awareness, and conserve water, energy and other natural resources. And we hope to improve upon our 9th place finish of a few years ago!”
To participate, residents enter online at mywaterpledge.com, and then make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of West Lafayette. Cities compete in the following population categories: (5,000- 29,999 residents, 30,000-99,999 residents, 100,000-299,999 residents, 300,000-599,999 residents, and 600,000+ residents). Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category are entered into drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards and home irrigation equipment. The challenge also features additional resources for residents to take their commitment of conservation even further, from regional water and energy resource issues to cost-saving tips at home. For questions, please contact Bill Arthur at wilarth306@gmail.com, West Lafayette Go Greener Commission.
The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Conserva Irrigation, and Earth Friendly Products (makers of ECOS).