WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced West Lafayette as one of 21 Certified Local Governments (CLG). The City of West Lafayette and the West Lafayette Historic Preservation Commission (WLHPC) are excited to be among the dedicated communities making the most significant impacts on preserving historic community resources.
Peter Bunder, City Council President and WLHPC commission member, states, “Having begun work on a local preservation ordinance in 2010, I am delighted to see West Lafayette achieve CLG status for its historic preservation commission. The city has successfully managed to build big, new, and shiny without bulldozing small, old and quaint. Next up, a current inventory of historic properties.”
The CLG Program falls under federal code 54 USC 3025, also known as Section 101© of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Being a CLG community opens doors for federal funding expressly set aside through the Historic Preservation Fund. It will provide necessary technical assistance as West Lafayette continues to grow in our historic preservation efforts.
Kristen Edmundson, President of the WLHPC, shared, “Jacktown, Kingston, Chauncey . . . were all previous names of the city we call home. This designation recognizes the recent efforts to create preservation districts and develop the technical assistance skills of city staff, and the volunteer committee, in protecting the community’s preservation standards. CLG status qualifies West Lafayette for technical assistance and grant opportunities. The WLHPC public meetings and certificate of approval process in applicable districts ensure architectural preservation and neighborhood-centered design are vital aspects of the continued development of West Lafayette.”